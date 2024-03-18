Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Eagle Point Credit worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 881,570 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 35.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,629,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

ECC stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

