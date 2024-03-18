Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EOI opened at $17.87 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
