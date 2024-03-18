Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EOI opened at $17.87 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 167.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.