Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EOI stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $18.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- S&P 500 Valuations Hit New Highs: Anticipating a Market Pullback?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.