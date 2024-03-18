Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,736.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,066,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,595,478.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

