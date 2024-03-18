Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Articles

