Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ETJ stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
