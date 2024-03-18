Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ETJ opened at $8.35 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,112,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

