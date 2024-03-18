Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVG stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
