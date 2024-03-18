Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVG stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

