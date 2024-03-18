Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.