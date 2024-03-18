Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
EVG stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $10.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.