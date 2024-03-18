Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVT opened at $22.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

