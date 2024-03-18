Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of EVT opened at $22.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
