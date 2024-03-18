Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

EVT stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

