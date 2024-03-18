Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
EVT stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
