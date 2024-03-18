Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

