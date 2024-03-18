Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
