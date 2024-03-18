Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

