Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ETB stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- S&P 500 Valuations Hit New Highs: Anticipating a Market Pullback?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.