Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

