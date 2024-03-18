Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $13.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.