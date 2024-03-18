Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $13.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

