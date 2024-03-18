Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 79,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $938,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

