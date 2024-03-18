Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EXG stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,869,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,415,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 122,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

