Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EXG stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 158,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.