Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EXG stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
