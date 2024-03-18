Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,888,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.