Eight Capital Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FORA. Cormark cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

FORA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$2.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.01.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

