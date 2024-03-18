Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.27 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $111.39 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

