Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 37.100- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 37.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.36.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $513.08 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.