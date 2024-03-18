Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Else Nutrition Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of BABYF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Else Nutrition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Else Nutrition
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.