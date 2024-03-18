Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BABYF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

