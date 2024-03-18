Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE:ERF opened at C$24.73 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$17.65 and a one year high of C$25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.98.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.738041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

