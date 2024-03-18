EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of EnerSys worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EnerSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

