Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enservco in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
