Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enservco in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

