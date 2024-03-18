Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,281 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 12.02% of Entravision Communications worth $38,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 740,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 165.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

