EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

