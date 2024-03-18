EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $204.88 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $205.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

