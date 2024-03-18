EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 276,401 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $2,725,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TBT stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

