EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,918,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

APO opened at $110.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

