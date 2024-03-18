EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,114 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.2 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

