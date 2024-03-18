EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $5,891,607. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

