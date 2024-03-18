EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,299 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $355.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.19.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

