EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,940 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.