EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,075 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,075 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RY opened at $99.34 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

