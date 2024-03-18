Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cresco Labs Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cresco Labs in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

