Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a report released on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 2.83% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

