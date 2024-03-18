Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a report released on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $8.90.
Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
