Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 603,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

