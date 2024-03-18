Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $265.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $239.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after acquiring an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,685,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,959,000 after buying an additional 162,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

