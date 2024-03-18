European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Update

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

EWCZ stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $792.99 million, a PE ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in European Wax Center by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

