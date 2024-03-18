Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.21. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

