Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 602,100 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Express during the first quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Price Performance

EXPR stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

