EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $128,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock worth $39,080,886. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.66.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

