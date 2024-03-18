FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $475.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

