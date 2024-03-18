Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.99 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

