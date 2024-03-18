Financial Analysis: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leafly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -33.19% N/A -56.03% Freshworks -23.04% -12.55% -9.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freshworks 0 5 13 0 2.72

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leafly and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Freshworks has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Leafly.

Volatility and Risk

Leafly has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafly and Freshworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $47.36 million 0.10 $5.07 million ($8.10) -0.27 Freshworks $596.43 million 8.88 -$137.44 million ($0.47) -37.81

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leafly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Freshworks beats Leafly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels. The company also provides Freshsales, an advanced and user-friendly sales automation solution; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies; Freshsales Suite, which offers businesses a unified platform that facilitates cohesive engagement and detailed tracking of customers throughout their entire buying journey; Freshservice that offers virtual agents to help employees resolve issues, make requests, and answer questions without contacting the service desk; and Freshservice for Business Teams, which provides a unified employee service experience while ensuring the secure separation of departmental data. In addition, it offers Freshping to monitor website's availability and get multichannel alerts if the website goes down; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey to measure net promoter scores and other satisfaction metrics directly within Freshworks products. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

