Financial Analysis: ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) versus The Competition

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million -$22.13 million -11.51 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.34 billion $134.44 million 22.52

ReWalk Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 317 1122 2256 98 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.92%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.64%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -74.04% -71.90% -16.15%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics peers beat ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

