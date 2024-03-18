Financial Comparison: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) vs. Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NET Power alerts:

Risk & Volatility

NET Power has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NET Power and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.

NET Power presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. Given NET Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Energem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NET Power and Energem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $170,000.00 4,038.23 $4.07 million N/A N/A Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 204.17

NET Power has higher revenue and earnings than Energem.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -35.29% -5.85% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Summary

Energem beats NET Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Energem

(Get Free Report)

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.