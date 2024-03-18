First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 164,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $712.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

