Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

